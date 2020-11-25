2 drug peddlers held at Khanyar

Continuing its drive against drug dealings in Srinagar, Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

“Officers at a checkpoint established near Ziyarat Dastigeer Sahab intercepted two individuals identified as Zahid Manzoor Rather resident of Lone Mohalla Nowpora Khanyar and Fayaz Ahmad Faridi resident of Amdakadal Zahidpora Lal bazar. During checking, officers were able to recover 350 grams of Charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Khanyar where they remain in custody,” police said in a statement.

“Accordingly, a case FIR No. 96/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Khanyar and investigation has been taken up,” it said.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Police has resolved to deal robustly with drug peddlers,” police said in a statement.