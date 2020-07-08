Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 11:07 PM

2 gamblers arrested : Police

UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 11:07 PM
Police on Wednesday said it arrested two gamblers here and seized stake money from them.

A statement said a police party from police station Nowgam raided a gambling site near a school in Nowgam following an input about gambling activities and apprehended the two gamblers.

The statement said officers seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 28,700 from the gamblers.

The statement identified the accused as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Pahroo Nowgam and Zaffer Ahmad Dar of Meathan, Chanapora.

“They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No 108/2020) has been registered in the police station and investigation has been initiated.

