2 months on, damaged road stretch at Dalgate yet to be repaired

Despite passing of nearly two months, authorities are yet to repair damaged road stretch at Dalgate crossing here.

The busy road at Dalgate caved in on February 24 following which a portion of the road was closed creating traffic bottle-neck at the busy Dalgate junction.

An official said as the R&B department excavated the road to make necessary repairs, there was a major sewerage line running beneath the road.

“The line has to be moved as it would not be technically right to have it buried under the road without proper mechanism. R&B consulted the UEED department that maintains the sewerage network and a joint plan was formulated to sort-out the issue. After meetings and site visits the plan has been formulated so that the work can be finished soon,” said the official.

Meanwhile due to the issue, a portion of road had to be closed which has created a traffic mess in the area. The commuters said that being a busy road the commuters usually face the traffic jams in the area.

“It is a busy junction and I believe authorities should act very quickly else it will continue to create problems for every commuter. Due to the traffic mess, the public transport prefers to go via Gupkar and it makes commuters of Harwan , Shalimar, Nishat and dozen others suffer. This road connects dozens of localities from Harwan to Dalgate and right now everyone is facing inconvenience,” said Muzaffar Ahmed, a commuter.

Chief Engineer R&B Showket Jeelani said that they had initiated the work but the sewerage line beneath the road made them revisit the whole plan.

“The sewerage line beneath the road cannot be kept as it was. So we coordinated with the UEED department and after meetings, a plan was formulated to move the sewerage line. As far as I know the UEED department has floated the tenders and soon we will simultaneously start the work. The work would have been finished by now but the technical reason caused the delay,” he said.