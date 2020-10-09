Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 1:22 AM

2 SMC ward officers arrested for assaulting JCP

Two ward officers were arrested for allegedly assaulting the Joint Commissioner Planning (JCP) of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Local news agency CNS said that on the complaint of the JPC, FIR 122/2020, u/s 353 IPC, was registered by Police Station Shaheed Gunj today against two ward officers. In the complaint, the JCP has stated that he has been intimated by the two ward officers for illegal permissions.

“The duo forced me to sign papers which I refused. They abused me verbally from last one month. This time they physically assaulted me which forced me to lodge the police complaint,” the JCP told CNS.

