2 specially abled students appear in class 8th Board exams

Representational Photo

Two specially abled children, Khushboo and Durdana of Shafaqat Inclusive School, run by Voluntary Medicare Society appeared in their class 8th exams today.

In a statement, VMS said the students appeared in the exam with enthusiasm.

“They reached the exam centre with the help of their next of kin well in time .The examination fever was visible on their faces like any normal children yet the duo exuded confidence as one could feel during their exchange of pleasantries with their teachers and examiners,” the statement said.

“Khushboo was admitted in the school with speech and hearing impaired disability while Durdana had mild mental issues. On Friday, after years of hardwork by their specially trained teachers with cooperation from their parents the duo were able to sit for the board exam,” it said.

Khushboo’s brother and Durdan’s mother, accompanied them to the exam centre, watched with disbelie the duo’s entering the hall with visible confidence and one could watch them murmuring prayers for their success in the exam.

“Their teachers too appeared equally excited yet confident that their taughts will do well in the exams. The duo observed the SOPs for covid-19 like normal children,” it reads.

