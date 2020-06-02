2 structures sealed in Buchwara: LAWDA

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Tuesday sealed tow structures which were constructed in violation of the permission, said a statement.

The statement said in compliance to Housing & Urban Development Department circular of May 8 the enforcement wing of LAWDA under the supervision of an enforcement officer, and in presence of Magistrate and SHO, Ram Munshibagh sealed two structures at Buchwara here for violation/deviation of the approved building permission issued by BOCA.

The statement said the building permissions issued were violated and deviation were made by the owners by constructing three and four-storeyed column structure building, with two shops in the ground floor, in order to convert these two buildings into commercial businesses.

“Taking serious note of the violation the structure were sealed,” said the statement.

It said one two-storey structure at Zeethyar and one tin shed at Makai Point, Boulevard here were also demolished.

“Also earth filling in the area of Khaki Mohalla Nishat which was illegally dumped was removed on the spot,” said the statement.