20 flights carrying 2,600 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 123 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 flights with 2,600 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport on Thursday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

It said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,739 domestic flights with 2,39,089 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 1,070 domestic flights with 99,156 passengers.

The statement said till date the government has brought back about 3806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

Meanwhile a total of 1316 passengers aboard 10 regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 30 domestic flights with 3,916 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”

