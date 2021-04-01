20 held over Badamwari vandalism: Police

Police on Thursday said that 20 persons have been held in connection with the vandalism at Badamwari over the weekend.

A police official said that a group of miscreants created ruckus on the stage during a music performance in the garden on Sunday, March 28.

“In this regard a case FIR No 11/2021 at Police Station Rainawari was registered and during investigation involvement of 20 miscreants was established, who were identified through different videos of the event and the miscreants have been arrested. The investigation of the case is underway,” he said.

The official said that the miscreants created ruckus on the stage when the demand of a song from a boy among the audience was not fulfilled immediately by the performing artists. “Police used maximum restraint to restore order as the use of any kind of force would have created a stampede like situation at the venue,” he added.