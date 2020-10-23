20 new parking spaces to come up soon in Srinagar

In a major relief to commuters, the summer capital Srinagar is all set to have 20 new parking spaces at important localities.

The sites for these new parking spaces have been proposed to the office of the District Development Commissioner and their development will start soon after their approval.

Officials said each of these proposed sites is a government land and is located in or close to an area where significant traffic load is witnessed in Srinagar.

The district administration has earmarked Rs 6 crore– at Rs 10 lakh per parking space – under the Special Area Development Programme or SADP for their development.

DDC Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said car parking shortfall has been amongst the major causes of concern in Srinagar. “The problem is expected to be resolved to a significant degree after development of these new 40 parking spaces,” he said.

He said each of these new parking spaces will have smart equipment installed at their sites to enable seamless management of parking. Dr Shahid said development of 20 more parking spaces is under consideration of the district administration and will be taken up after development of these 20.

He also said that work on all ongoing projects of parking in Srinagar is also being expedited. He said work on the 20000 sq. ft. surface parking at Residency Road is nearing completion.

It is notable that manifold increase in private transportation in the city has led to a significant shortfall in parking spaces in Srinagar. The development of new parking spaces is aimed at bridging this shortfall for the convenience of residents and those visiting the capital city for work or other purposes.