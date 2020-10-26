Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 12:23 AM

21 flights carrying 2,670 passengers arrive at Sgr airport

GK News Network
Srinagar,
Representational Pic

On day 154 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 domestic flights with 2,670 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport on Monday.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols, a statement said.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 2,354 domestic flights with 3,16,743 passengers since May 25 till date, Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 1,441 domestic flights with 147,230 passengers.

The statement said till date the government has brought back about 3,806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

Meanwhile, a total of 1541 passengers aboard 15 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 36 domestic flights with 4,211 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”

