21 flights carrying 2,954 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 125 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 flights with 2,954 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport on Saturday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,779 domestic flights with 2,44,212 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 1,092 domestic flights with 102,248 passengers.

The statement said till date the government has brought back 3,806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,524 passengers aboard 10 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 31 domestic flights with 4,478 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”