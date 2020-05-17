22 COVID19 patients recover at JLNM Hospital, discharged

At least 22 COVID19 patients were discharged from JLNM Hospital here on Sunday, after their full recovery from the disease, an official statement said.

The statement said of these 22 patients 10 were from Shopian districts of southern Kashmir, 11 from summer capital Srinagar and one from Jammu district. The statement said the patients who were admitted to the hospital after their tests had come positive for the COVID19, were discharged after their two repeated samples tested negative for the infection, in the span of 24 hours.

“All these patients were asymptomatic and were discharged after 12 to 15 days of admission at the Hospital,” said the statement. It said apart from the 22 COVID19 patients who recovered at the hospital another 48 patients are admitted at the JLNM Hospital.