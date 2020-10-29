22 flights carrying 3,499 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 157 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 22 domestic flights with about 2145 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport on Thursday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 at the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols. The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 2,418 domestic flights with 3,23,321 passengers since 25th of May till date, Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 1,484 domestic flights with 151,229 passengers.