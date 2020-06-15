23 COVID19 patients discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital

At least 23 COVID19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Bemina (JVC) hospital here after their successful recovery from the disease.

A statement the patients were discharged after their repeated samples testing negative for the COVID19.

“So far 345 patients have recovered at the hospitals and stand discharged while 100 patients are still admitted in the hospital,” said a statement. It said so far four COVID19 patients have passed away at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the statement said in the interest of the students, the faculty was conducting regular online classes for all the MBBS students and has been involved in all exam related activities as per the laid down SOPs.