238 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS: Dir

Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Dr A G Ahanger, Tuesday said 24 COVID19 patients were undergoing “treatment” at the hospital while 238 patients have been discharged.

‘SKIMS has an efficient and dedicated team of medicos, para medicos and other staff for effective handling of COVID19 cases. Besides, it has dedicated four levels of isolation facility for treatment of corona patients,” the director said while elaborating on measures being taken up by the Institute to deal with patients of the dreaded infection.



He said since the outbreak of pandemic, the institute has dedicated six ventilators for the corona patents besides keeping ready around 30-bedded facilities for various levels of isolation, depending upon the severity of the disease. The director said the institute has 36 ventilators apart from the ventilators exclusively dedicated for COVID19 cases.



He apprised that all efforts were being made to provide “last end treatment” for the severely affected corona patients. He said they have purchased around 20 more transport ventilators and were getting three more from a voluntary organisation who were donating as a matter of charity to do their bit for contribution at the society level.