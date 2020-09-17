25 schools selected for smart classrooms, capacity building

The administration here has selected 25 schools for establishment of smart classrooms and providing modern teaching-learning material apart from capacity building and training of the staff.

The move is aimed at equipping government schools with technology and improving teaching-learning experience. The teachers of selected schools will undergo capacity building modules devised by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration.

The implementation committee headed by District Development Commissioner, with Joint Director Planning, Superintending Engineer PWD, Chief Education Officer, District Education Planning officers as members will also have representatives from educationists and domain experts.

The schools selected for establishment of smart class rooms will be provided smart boards, modern furniture, RO water purifiers, teaching-learning material, sports equipment, book racks, library and other infrastructure. Community ownership and management of schools is encouraged under the initiative.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed the administration’s constant endeavour to equip, upgrade and modernise the schools was aimed at providing outcome-based quality education and instilling community ownership of educational institutions. The project of 25 smart classrooms will be completed in two months.