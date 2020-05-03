27 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina, discharged

SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina Sunday said 27 more COVID19 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the contagious disease.

A statement said so far 75 COVID19 patients have recovered among 149 such patients admitted to the hospital.

The 27 patients who were discharged today included 19 patients from Bandipora, seven from Baramulla and one from Budgam.

“The percentage of patients who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 50.33 which is among the highest in Jammu and Kashmir and well above the national average of 29.5%,” the statement said.

It said two deaths were reported at the hospital making mortality rate of 1.34%, adding the Institute was putting all efforts to ensure best possible healthcare to the COVID19 patients.