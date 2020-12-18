3-day festival Istaqbaal-e-Chilai-e-Kalaan begins today

Actors Creative Theatre (ACT) is organizing a three-day cultural event ‘Srinagar Smart City Istaqbaal-e- Chilai-e-Kalaan’, at Tagore Hall, here from Saturday.

The main sponsor of this cultural event is Srinagar Smart City Limited and the event is scheduled to conclude on December 21.

Creative Director, ACT, Mushtaaque Ali, while addressing the reporters at the press conference at Tagore Hall, said that the event is being organized at a time when Kashmiri people are sitting in their cozy rooms because of the freezing cold.

“We want them to come out of their homes and enjoy this cultural extravaganza. Usually this season is taken as a dull period in Kashmir and there is least cultural activity. We want to utilize this opportunity and want to make this period a most happening period.” He said that the event would be available on different live streaming platforms including Youtube, Facebook and others

“Those people who won’t be able to come out of their homes and for those who are living in other parts of the country and in other countries they can watch it on digital media.” Khan said that this event will focus on the Kashmiri folk Music, folk dances.

“We will be also presenting Gojri, Pahari and Punjabi folk songs, folk dances. Short comedy plays, relevant with Chila e Kalaan will entertain the masses to the maximum,” he informed. “Last but not the least, some of the Specially-Abled artists will also be part of the performance.”

Srinagar Smart City Limited, SPV, Coordinator, Rizwan Khursheed, hailed the organizers and hoped that the three-day festival would be a source of entertainment for the people here.