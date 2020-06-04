3 drug peddlers booked under PSA in Srinagar: Police

Police on Thursday said three drug peddlers from the summer capital Srinagar were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

In a statement the police identified the trio as Nisar Ahmad Shiekh of Hawal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Barbarshah and Rayees Ahmad Hakak of Zakoora.

The statement said the detainees have been lodged at District Jail Baramulla and Kupwara in pursuance to detention warrants issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

The statement said last year police registered eight cases regarding narcotic and psychotropic substances and arrested 126 persons involved in these cases, apart from recovering different types of drugs and narcotic substances.

This year so far, the statement said, 30 cases have been registered and 53 persons have been arrested under the punitive laws.

“The drug menace is causing irreparable damage to the society especially to the wellbeing of the youth. It has also been witnessed that drug addicts subsequently have been found indulging in other crimes, which makes the addiction more worse crime,” said the statement.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, M Haseeb Mughal said the campaign against drug dealers and drug peddlers would be intensified in coming weeks.

He said narcotic and psychotrophic substances consumption was “spreading like a cancer within the society. It will be eradicated from the society by close coordination of responsible members of the society,” he said.

He said the society must come forward in identifying the drug dealers and peddlers so that the drug menace was eradicated from the city.