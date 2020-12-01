3 drug peddlers held

Police today arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession at Rainawari.

“Officers from Police Station Rainawari intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AJ-6547 with three persons on board. During checking, officers were able to recover 5.5 grams of Heroin from their possession. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has been seized.

In this connection police has registered a case vide FIR No.58/2020 under relevant sections of law against all the three accused persons and initiated further investigation into the matter,” police spokesperson said in a statement.