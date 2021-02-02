3 drug peddlers held

Police today arrested three drug peddlers at Bemina locality here and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.

In a statement, police spokesperson said “officers from Police Post Bemina at a checkpoint established at Garikadal Hamdanya Colony intercepted a vehicle Swift bearing registration No. JK01AK-2862 with three persons on board.”

“They have been identified as Owais Ahmad Malik resident of Nundrish Colony Batamaloo, Furqan Ahmad Wani and Manzoor Ahmad Khan both residents of Hamdanya Colony Bemina Srinagar. During checking, officers were able to recover contraband substance (180 tablets of Tapentodol 75mg) from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” the statement said.

“Accordingly, a case FIR No. 13/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Parimpora and investigation has been initiated,” the statement said.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” it said.

“Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” it added.