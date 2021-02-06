3 drug peddlers held at Bemina

Police today arrested three drug peddlers and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.

A police spokesperson in a statement said, “officers from Police Post Bemina at a checkpoint intercepted three persons identified as AshiqHussainSofi resident of Chattabal Srinagar, Javid Ahmad resident of BrareporaHandwara and IshfaqSideq resident of Main Handwara.”

“During checking, officers were able to recover 240 Capsules of Sposmo-Proxovan and 90 Tablets of Tapantadol 75 mg. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 16/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Parimpora and further investigation has been initiated,” the statement said.