3 gamblers arrested, stake money seized: Police

Police on Thursday said it arrested three gamblers from here and seized stake money.

A statement said a police party from police station Parimpora raided a gambling site at Souzeth Band following input about gambling activities and apprehended the three gamblers.

The statement said officers also seized playing cards, three mobile phones and stake money of Rs 18,770 from the gamblers, identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Nath of Parimpora and Altaf Ahmad Shagoo and Bashir Ahmad Sofi – both residents of HMT Srinagar.

“They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” said the statement. It said a case (FIR No.140/2020) has been registered the police station and investigation has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” said the statement.