3-week digital literacy training prog starts at Srinagar College

As part of Union Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD) initiative to enhance digital literacy among College faculty across the country, a three-week Faculty Development Program (FDP) commenced at Government College of Education, Srinagar in collaboration with Scroll Well Edu Tech. LLP, Patna.

A statement said 255 faculty members from different Ccolleges across the country including 61 lecturers from District Institutes of Education (DIETs) of Kashmir were participating in the online program that commenced on September 1 and will culminate on September 17.

The main focus of the program, being conducted through zoom app, was to train faculty members to use online platforms such as Google classroom, Google forms, Exam.Net and Testmoz for teaching online.

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, the MHRD’s digital literacy initiative under its MANODARPAN scheme has assumed much significance as online learning has become crucial.

During the training, the College teachers will learn to create effective Microsoft Power-Point presentations including “presenter-view” for making teaching and learning processes easier than ever.

The faculty members will also learn about organizing data by using Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, creating charts and graphs in MS Excel, designing brochures and posters using MS Office and Live Streaming.

The program was inaugurated by Prof Peerzada Muhammad Yousuf, Dean Academic Affairs (Cluster University, Srinagar).

Speaking on the occasion, he said at a time when we the world was heading towards Internet of Things (IOT) and facing challenges of social distancing which has made remote-learning quite significant, enhancing digital literacy among the faculty was need of the hour.

Principal of the host institution, Prof Ruhi Kanth also emphasized the need for digital literacy. Coordinator of the program, Dr Malik Roshan Ara gave full details of the program on the day of inauguration.