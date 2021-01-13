3-week workshop on interdisciplinary research concludes at KU

The three-week international-level workshop on interdisciplinary research concluded at the University of Kashmir.

The workshop was organised by the varsity’s Shah-i-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies (SHIIS).

Dean of Research at KU Prof Shakil A Romshoo, who was the chief guest at the valedictory session, said the flagship National Education Policy-2020 lays great emphasis on research on matters of societal importance and the University of Kashmir is already on the job to attune its research endeavours accordingly.

He said the research outcome from academic institutions must go into policy-making and help address the pressing societal problems.

“This is true of science research as well which must eventually help address the pressing environmental and climatic challenges that the people and policy-planners are faced up with,” he said.

Urging budding researchers to approach their research problems with an open mind, renowned academician and Padma Shri Prof Akhtar-ul-Wasey, President, Maulana Azad University Rajasthan said that academic institutions were fast shifting to interdisciplinary approach to studies and research which “offers young researchers a great opportunity to address their research problems from varied dimensions”.

“This interdisciplinary approach also throws open the field of research and education for collaborative and exchange programmes which will benefit the researchers and students alike,” he said in his keynote address.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said that young researchers must take up “problems” of societal importance in areas including environment, economics, education and social science.

The University of Kashmir, Dr Mir said, is committed to provide all possible facilities to its research scholars to pursue their research in a congenial atmosphere.

“Research is the backbone of academic institutions and it’s our constant endeavour to make the research journey of our young research scholars comfortable,” he said.

Dean School of Social Sciences at KU Prof Bashir A Khan, who was also a guest of honour, said such workshops were a need of the hour to acquaint young research scholars with newer tools and techniques of interdisciplinary research.

“For any research to be able to yield the desired results, it is important for researchers to know the research methodology, techniques and tools,” he said.

Workshop Director and Head SIIS Prof Manzoor Ahmad Bhat highlighted the outcome of the three-week deliberations which covered a range of issues concerning interdisciplinary research.

The online workshop was attended by over 200 researchers and faculty members from different research and educational institutions from J&K and other parts of the country. At least 19 technical sessions were held, which, among others, were addressed by noted academics, including Prof Muhammad Hussain, Prof M Mumtaz Ali, Prof Ishtiyaque Danish, Prof Hamidullah Marazi, Prof Abdul Rashid Bhat, Prof Kunwar Muhammad Yusuf Amin, Prof Naveed Iqbal, Prof Jamal Ahmad Bashier, Prof Naseem Ahmad Shah, Prof G N Khaki, Prof Muhammad Amanullah, Dr Fatmir Shehu, Dr Husne Hilal Sahin, Dr Abdul Majid Khan and DrManzoor Ahmad Shah.

Dr Nasir Nabi, Assistant Professor SHIIS presented a vote of thanks while Dr Bilal Ahmad Wani, faculty member at SHIIS, provided technical and logistic support for the workshop.