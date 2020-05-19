3000-bedded wellness centres set-up in Srinagar

The administration here has established 3000-bedded COVID19 wellness centres to provide “best possible” facilities to the patients.

The administration, headed by District Development Commissioner, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary immediately after announcement of the first lockdown started work on establishment of the wellness centres which are now ready in less than two months.

The administration converted stadiums, community halls and hostels into the centres and also developed some green fields, to provide space for treatment of mild the patients minimising the burden on hospitals.

Each centre has several wards with beds, charging points, personal comfort logistics including bedding and warmers, make-shift first aid centre, doctors’ cabin, nursing centre, hygiene and sanitation point, screening and testing booths, mobile testing van, separate washrooms for different wards, pantry, security room and other establishments.

The PVC flooring has been done at the centres and arrangements put in place for proper ventilation.

Each bed is provided with a kit for two weeks including towels, hand sanitiser, soap, dental kits, tissues and masks, apart from immune boosting approved drugs.

The DC said with projected increase in case in the months ahead and especially with ongoing trend it was imperative to plan for any exigency and accordingly the 3000-bedded capacity was kept ready.

Medical equipment and technical logistics are also being placed for use at these facilities.

Nodal officers have been appointed and trained to activate these centres on demand of COVID hospitals at a very short notice.

Hospitals in Srinagar will get a much-needed relief with establishment of these hospitals. Special engineering teams along with officials from administration completed these projects in less than six weeks.