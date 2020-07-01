37 COVID19 patients discharged from 2 city hospitals

At least 37 COVID19 patients were on Wednesday discharged from two hospitals here, after fully recovering from the diseases.

A statement said 19 COVID19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital.

The statement said the patients were discharged after their samples tested negative for COVID19.

“With this, the number of COVID19 patients who have so far recovered at the hospital has gone up to 498 of the total 790 patients admitted to the hospital,” said a statement.

It said the recovery rate of the present was more than 79 percent while the mortality rate was 0.79 percent, with five deaths.

“Those treated include patients admitted for maternity care. So far 44 deliveries of COVID positive pregnant women including 25 major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth have been conducted at the hospital,” the statement said.

It said the COVID testing lab at the hospital has been conducting more than 500 tests daily and so far 23,756 tests have been conducted at the facility.

Meanwhile, 18 COVID19 patients including one pregnant woman were discharged from JLNM hospital here after their repeat sample tested negative for the disease.

A separate statement said all patients were from Srinagar district and were discharged after their 12 to 14 days of hospital stay.

“All these patients were asymptomatic. So far 405 patients have been discharged from the,” said the statement. It said total number of COVID19 positive patients admitted at the hospital was 96 including 11 pregnant women who had tested positive for the infection and were admitted to Gynae Isolation Ward.

