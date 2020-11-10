Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 11:31 PM

37 shopkeepers booked for profiteering

Representational Pic
Authorities on Tuesday booked 37 shopkeepers, mostly meat sellers, for violation of notified rates.

An official said that a team led by assistant director enforcement director (market checking squad) of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) made surprise visits to various city markets. The market checking team also destroyed rotten bakery and vegetables on spot and warned sellers to not repeat the violations.

“We have been receiving complaints of profiteering. In a surprise visit to Hari Singh High Street, LalChowk, SafaKadal, Rambagh, Nowhatta, Eidgah, RaziaKadal and other markets, we found several shopkeepers resorting to profiteering,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, assistant director enforcement of FCSCA.

He informed that government has fixed Rs 480/ kg for mutton and violators were found selling it at the rate of Rs 600/ kg and above.

Violators have been booked under the relevant provisions of law. “In today’s drive, most of the violators were mutton sellers (butchers),” Wani said.

He added that various vegetable sellers were also booked for selling essential commodities on exorbitant rates.

“A fine of Rs 70,000 was also recovered from different violators,” he informed.

Wani appealed people to discourage profiteering by reporting it to authorities. “It is the responsibility of Mohalla and Masjid Committees to keep a vigil on those shopkeepers who loot consumers.”

As reported earlier by this newspaper, complaints were pouring in about the essential commodities being solid at exorbitant rates.

People from different areas of city have been complaining about shopkeepers and vendors selling essentials at exorbitant rates.

There are several agencies responsible for checking the menace of profiteering. One of the major departments which fix rates of essential commodities is FCSCA.

Wani said that authorities are taking up timely measures to check the menace of profiteering. “The drive will continue and strict action under law shall follow against violators,” he said.

