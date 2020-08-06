4 DPS students bag scholarships in prestigious Universities

Four students of Delhi Public School (DPS) here have bagged scholarships in top-ranked Universities, after winning laurels in Class 12 (CBSE) exams recently.

A statement Asma Shakeel who scored 98.2% has been offered a 100% scholarship worth Rs two crore at Georgetown University at Qatar. She also bagged the prestigious South Asia Excellence Award in University of Nottingham worth 6,500 Euros, said the statement.

Speaking on her achievement Asma said she prepared for the admission process from Class IX. “The school helped me in burnishing my resume by allowing me the opportunity to participate in several events like debates that helped me tailor my resume according to the requirements of the universities,” she said.

Mohamad Ali who scored 97% has been accepted at the University of Manchester, University of Edinburgh. He has been offered scholarship worth 5,000 Pounds by Glasgow University. However, he has decided to accept admission in Stockholm School of Economics, where he has been offered a 50% tuition fee scholarship.

Ali dedicated his success to his teachers and said, “I studied for a fixed number of hours every day to get good grades. However, extracurricular activities are equally important and integral to your application. It is important to show you have a strong all round profile to impress the selection team,” he said.

Syed Huda who scored 96% has been offered admission in the University of Central Florida, University of Illinois, Auburn University and the University of South Carolina, USA. She has also bagged a 95% scholarship worth Rs 1.90 crore at Georgetown University, Qatar campus.

Speaking on her achievement Huda said “I tried to tailor my application according to the needs of the Universities I applied to. It is important to be clear about your strengths and goals when you write your Statement of Purpose. I spent considerable time researching it, and editing my SOP,” she said.

Asra Zakeeyah, a class X student, has been selected for one-year scholarship programme in USA under the prestigious KL-YES programme. She will attend her one-year of high school at Sky Line High School Arizona USA.

Speaking on her selection, Zakeeyah said, “I am so excited about the prospect of studying in the US. It will allow me to closely observe and replicate the best teaching practices, and refine my personality by learning about a foreign culture. I can barely wait for the year to start,” she said.

The award of scholarships is a direct result of the opportunities the school offers for students to explore their mettle, said the statement. “Students are encouraged to participate in various activities like debates, MUNs, symposiums and social work so as to develop both self-confidence and shore their CVs in accordance with the requirements of top Universities.”

Congratulating the students, Principal Alistair R A Freese said, “It is so heartening to see our students are not bound by just local competition, but keen to prove themselves on the global stage as well.”

Chairman Vijay Dhar also congratulated the students. “The success of the students is the success of the school. As we continue to produce trailblazers, the day is not far when Kashmiri scholarship will get its due place in the world,” Dhar said.