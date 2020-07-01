4 gamblers arrested from Chanapora: Police

Police on Wednesday said it arrested four gamblers from a gambling site at Chanapora here.

A statement said a police party from police post Chanapora under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, south and SDPO Sadder raided a gambling site at Iram Lane, Chanapora following an input about the gambling activities and apprehended four gamblers.

The statement said officers also seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 14,040 from the gamblers.

“They have been shifted to police post Chanapora where they remain in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No 174/2020) under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Sadder.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with the local police units,” said the statement.