Four persons on police radar for Dastgeer Sahib (RA) shrine theft in Downtown Srinagar

Police have zeroed in on four persons for their alleged role in burglary at revered shrine of Sheik Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as Dastgeer Sahib(RA).

On the intervening night of September 13 and 14, thieves struck at the revered shrine decamped with some cash from the chest. An official said police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

“After analyzing CCTV footage, we have zeroed in on four persons,” Superintendent of Police (SP), north Srinagar zone, Tahir Ashraf told Greater Kashmir. “We are looking into all angels of the case.”

The SP said police was also randomly questioning rag-pickers, vendors and “some other people, in connection with the theft

The theft came into the notice after some local residents went to offer pre-dawn prayers. A police official said a case (FIR No 66/2020) has been registered at police station Khanyar.

While the police guard at the shrine was withdrawn last year, the shrine management has employed some watchmen, who were likely to be questioned by the police.

Meanwhile the SP said they have no clue so far about the theft at the shrine of Rehbab Sahib which is located in Aali Kadal area of Srinagar.

“There is no CCTV installed there,” he said, adding that the shrine was being managed by its management. “We are making efforts to crack this case as well,” he said. Burglars had on decamped with cash from the shrine during the intervening night of September 21 and 22.

This was the second such theft at the shrines here in last two weeks. The local have expressed shock and termed the incident as unfortunate, appealing police to take stringent action against the culprits.

Another senior police officer said they mostly solve the theft cases in short span of time. He, however, said some cases take time. “Recently we solved a burglary case after two months,” he said, adding the accused were arrested from New Delhi.