43 persons booked for violating Corona Curfew

Acting touch against the violators of Corona curfew guidelines, Srinagar police booked as many as 43 people under section 51 of Disaster Management Act,2005 at various police stations.

“Such violations were observed at multiple places in the city.Earlier in the day, various officers of Srinagar Police including SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary conducted checking for violations at multiple places in the city,” police spokesperson said in a statement. “Srinagar Police has appealed the citizens of the city to follow the Govt. advisories/orders strictly in order to win the fight against the deadly Virus,” it said.

