5-day FDP in Data Sciences begins at KU

A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) in Data Sciences started at the University of Kashmir on Monday.

The online FDP—sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy New Delhi—has been organised jointly by the varsity’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) and the Department of Computer Science, North Campus.

Director ATAL Academy Dr Ravindra Kumar Soni inaugurated the FDP and highlighted the role and outreach activities of the Academy, which aims to empower faculty in the country’s higher education institutions to achieve key objectives including access, equity and quality.

He complemented the University of Kashmir for making significant efforts towards realising the objectives and the mandate of higher education.

The FDPs, apart from enabling faculty members to update their knowledge and information in their areas of specialisation, also helps them to address emerging challenges and concerns in the teaching-learning processes as well as changing paradigms in the higher education institutions.

Director DIQA Prof Anwar Hassan said that 65 participants are joining the FDP in online mode. He welcomed the participants and coordinators of the FDP and hoped that the programme will foster critical-thinking and understanding in key areas of data sciences.

“The importance of data sciences in today’s world cannot be underestimated or overlooked. Data is today a critical resource for scientists and data scientists are in greater demand across the world than ever before,” he said, thanking the ATAL Academy for sponsoring the FDP.

At least 15 sessions will be conducted by experts of national and international eminence during the course of the FDP.