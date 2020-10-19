5 gamblers arrested

Acting tough against social crimes, Srinagar police have arrested five gamblers from a gambling site and seized stake money from them.

Police spokesperson in a statement said a police party from Police Station Rainawari raided a gambling site near Mughal Mohalla following an input about gambling activities and apprehended five gamblers. Officers have seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 19,000 from the gamblers. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Rainawari where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 49/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rainawari and investigation has been initiated.