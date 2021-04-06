Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:15 AM

5 injured in gas cylinder blast at Nawa Kadal

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:15 AM


Five persons suffered minor injuries in a gas cylinder blast at Nawa Kadal area of Downtown here on Tuesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that there was gas cylinder blast in the attic of a 3-storey house at Tarbal area of the Nawa Kadal, as a result of which five persons suffered minor injuries even as a fire erupted in the house.





The injured were given first aid while fire tenders rushed to the area immediately and doused off the flames, added the officials.

They said the attic of the house and some window panes of another house adjacent to it were damaged before the blaze was brought under control.

The injured have been identified as Javed Ahmad Matoo, Muzaffar Ahmad Matoo, Mohammad Anis, Mohammad Yaqoob Wani and Irdrees Ahmad Wani.

Meanwhile, Apni Party Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir on Tuesday termed the massive fire incident in Tarbal-Nawa Kadal as shocking and demanded relief for the fire victims.

