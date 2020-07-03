Srinagar, Today's Paper
5 JLNM hospital employees transferred after protests

Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 1:49 AM
A group of employees working at JLNM hospital here staged protests on Friday against the alleged misbehavior of a member of the hospital administration.

The employees, while demanding transfer of the administrator alleged she “regularly misbehaves” with the staff.

They accused the administrator was responsible for exposing the staff members to “risky situations” amid COVID19 pandemic due to non-availability of protective gear.

“A colleague of ours has tested positive and he has even been denied admission to this hospital,” the employee alleged.

The doctor against whom the allegations were leveled said the employees were agitated since she was stressing on performance and discipline.

“They attend duties once a month, which is unacceptable,” she said.

Dr Sumir Mattoo, Director Health Services Kashmir said the employees were “taking undue advantage” of their long tenure at the hospital. He said many of them were of the “impression that not working would be tolerated.”

The Director said transfer orders have been issued against five employees who were found “over-staying” at the hospital. “The hospital is anyways over-staffed,” he said.

Dr Mattoo said a drive against “over-staying” employees has been initiated and today’s was the “first step”.

“We will ensure that no employee is posted at a single place for more than what is permitted under the policy,” he said.

