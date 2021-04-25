Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 10:44 PM

5 more containment zones notified in Srinagar

Cases surge in Soura, Lal Bazar, Buchpora, Rainawari, Dalgate
Baracades at Bemina Locality to prevent speard of Covid [Amaan Farooq/GK]
Baracades at Bemina Locality to prevent speard of Covid [Amaan Farooq/GK]

As the Srinagar district is witnessing a spike in COVID infection cases, the district administration on Sunday notified five new containment zones in the district.

“Five new Containment Zones came up in Srinagar. They include Rainawari, Dalgate, Buchpora, Soura, Lal Bazaar. Positive cases between 40-50 reported from these areas during mass sampling over the past 3 days. Stay indoors. Let’s #BreakTheChain,” deputy commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Asad said in a tweet.

On Saturday Khanyar was notified as a Containment zone after over 50 positive cases were reported from Old City locality.

Srinagar has over 50 areas declared as red zones after the spike in COVID cases.

Srinagar district which is the worst hit by the COVID infection has the highest number of containment zones. Srinagar on Sunday reported 748 cases and the death toll in the district has reached 508 since the outbreak of pandemic in the UT. Srinagar district was the first to report COVID infection cases as well as COVID related deaths in the UT.

Srinagar administration has notified over 50 red zones so far. These areas have a population close to 6000 souls. On Saturday ordered closure of J&K Bank branch Qamarwari, for at least five days after nine of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday

In containment zones, no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area is allowed. In case the spread of clusters goes beyond 300 metre, the committee headed by the concerned Tehsilar decides the boundary of the containment zone.

According to the data, Srinagar district has a total of 5850 active positive cases at present.

With the recovery of 379 people today, the overall toll of recovered patients so far has mounted to 32404 in the district.

Srinagar is among the COVID hotspots in the country. On an average the summer capital reports 35 percent of the total cases reported in 20 districts of J&K. Over 38000 persons have been infected in the district so far by the virus since last year when the first COVID positive case was reported from Khanyar locality of old city.

