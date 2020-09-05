5 more COVID patients recover at SKIMS Bemina

Five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Bemina Hospital here on Saturday taking total number of recovered patients to more than 1,000.

A statement said till date 1,002 COVID patients have recovered at the hospital, of 1,093 patients admitted to the hospital so far. The recovery rate at present is 91.67% while the mortality rate is 3.29%, with 36 fatalities.

Of the total number of recovered patients, 193 were discharged from Obstetrics & Gynaecology department. In addition, the statement said, the COVID testing lab at the hospital was conducting around 500 tests daily and till date 50,126 tests have been conducted.