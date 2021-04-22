Srinagar, Today's Paper
5 more localities notified as micro-containment zones in Srinagar

District Magistrate Srinagar Dr. Aijaz Assad has notified five more localities as micro-containment zones on surfacing of forty-four positive cases here on Thursday. The newly notified localities include Sheikh-Ul- Alam Colony in Hyderpora, Hamdania Colony Sector 5 in Bemina, Usmania Colony in Bemina, HIG Colony Lane No 3 Bemina and Main Campus University of Kashmir in Hazratbal. The notification, as per an official, has come in the aftermath of surfacing of at least forty-four active cases of Covid-19 and to prevent the further spread of the virus in the affected localities.

