5 more Srinagar localities notified as Containment Zones

Srinagar District Administration on Monday evening declared five more localities in the summer capital as “micro-containment zones” following a sharp rise in COVID19 cases.

District Development Commissioner tweeted on Monday evening informing that five more localities of Srinagar have been declared as containment zones. These localities as per KNT are Batamaloo, Nishat, Baghaat, Noorbagh and Aloochibagh.

Earlier, Khanyar, Meerakabad Shalimar, Hyder Colony Kill Khan Gali Upper Soura, BuchporaFirdous Colony in Zadibal, Gazaliabad Lane No. 01 HMT, and Shahanwar Colony Lane 02 in Batamaloo were designated as Covid19 containment zones in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.