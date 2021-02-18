5 SSB barracks gutted at Batamaloo

At least 5 barracks of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were gutted in a fire incident at Batamaloo locality here.

Local news agency KNT said some arms and ammunition were also destroyed in the incident.

Flames emanated from one of the SSB (110 Battalion) barracks at Tatoo Ground Batamaloo area at around 3 am and spread to other barracks.

Fire tenders rushed to spot and doused the fire. The belongings of SSB men including arms and ammunition were completely destroyed,

An official said that investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of fire.