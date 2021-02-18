Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:42 PM

5 SSB barracks gutted at Batamaloo

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:42 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least 5 barracks of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were gutted in a fire incident at Batamaloo locality here.

Local news agency KNT said some arms and ammunition were also destroyed in the incident.

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

January snow keeps Gurez village out of bounds in February end

Greater Kashmir

Drang Khag residents seek posting of Patwari

Illegal excavation, transportation of Sand | Ganderbal Police arrests 2 persons, seize vehicles

Airlifting of students from Gurez | JK Students Association thanks Div Com, DC Bandipora

Flames emanated from one of the SSB (110 Battalion) barracks at Tatoo Ground Batamaloo area at around 3 am and spread to other barracks.

Fire tenders rushed to spot and doused the fire.  The belongings of SSB men including arms and ammunition were completely destroyed,

An official said that investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of fire.

Related News