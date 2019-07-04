5 years on, authorities fail to restore defunct drainage system at Batamaloo

Residents of Kashi Mohalla and Diyarwani area of Batamaloo here have accused the authorities of failing to repair defunct drainage system in the area for past five years.

The residents say that during 2014 floods, the drainage system got completely damaged, but despite repeated assurance by the authorities they have failed to undertake the repair works.

Residents said that the whole area stinks owing to the overflowing and defunct drainage system which has been now covered with wooden planks and tin sheets.

“The entire area has turned into a cesspool,” said Muhammad Munawar, a local.

He said last time when the entire network of drains got choked, the authorities dug out the drain at many places. “These drains now pose risk to school going kids and elderly,” he said.

Abdul Rahim, another local said that for the past one year the officials have been repeating the assurance that they were in the process of making work estimate for repairing the drains. “But nothing has moved on the ground,” he said.

Executive Engineer, city drainage, Altaf Hussain Shah acknowledged that the drainage network in the area was decades old and needs to be reconstructed afresh.

“We will prepare a proposal and forward it to higher-ups. As soon as we get adequate funds, we will start the work,” he said.