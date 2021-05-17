500-bedded Covid Hospital at Khonmoh to be completed by May 30

In order to take first hand appraisal of ongoing work being carried out by Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) for construction of 500-bedded Covid hospital at Khonmoh, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad convened a meeting of concerned officers today in his office chamber.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad, CMO Srinagar, senior officers of DRDO, PHE, PDD and SMC.

The Deputy Commissioner was informed that the work on said Covid health facility is being carried out on war footing. He was also told that the hospital would have 125 ICU beds and 375 Oxygen beds.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers/officials to speed up the pace of work by mobilisation of more men and machinery on job. He directed them to work in double shifts and set a May 30 deadline for making the hospital fully operational.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water respectively at the site so that ongoing construction work is completed within set timelines.

The DC also asked SMC authorities to take immediate measures for lifting of garbage and debris from the site to pave way for transportation of material besides ensure smooth construction work to avoid any delay.

The Project Manager DRDO thanked the Deputy Commissioner for his intervention in smooth movement of trucks carrying pre fab material.

The DC directed the Chief Medical Officer Srinagar to provide all support to DRDO, including arrangements of health related facilities, hiring/posting of doctors, paramedics, and other healthcare workforce well before the formal functioning of the hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner said that as soon as this 500 bedded hospital set up by DRDO is made functional it will increase the bed capacity to treat Covid-19 patients and will further strengthen the measures undertaken by the Administration to fight Covid-19 in the district.