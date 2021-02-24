500 conifer plants planted at IER

A plantation drive was undertaken under Green J&K at Industrial Estate Rangreth (IER) Srinagar.

The main function of plantation was conducted in the CAMPUS of National Institute of Fashion and Technology, Ministry of Textile Government of India during which 500 Conifer plants were planted in the campus. The event was organized by the Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar. It is pertinent to mention here that the plantation of all upcoming Industrial Estates shall be conducted during the current year under the aegis of Green J&K Drive.