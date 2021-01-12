53 applications received for Cluster University Srinagar VC post

The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has received around 53 applications from candidates for the post of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University.

The hunt for the new VC CUS began in November last week after the varsity issued a notification inviting applications for the post.

It was the second time that the applications were been invited.

An official said the search committee constituted to draw the panel of the names will scrutinize the applications and shortlist the names for their interaction with the committee.

“The search committee is likely to meet this week in Jammu and scrutinize the applications,” the official said. The search committee for CU Srinagar is headed by VC Central University of Gujrat, Prof Rama Shankar Dubey as chairman, while director Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum technology UP, Prof A S K Sinha and Prof. Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi, Dr. Furqan Qamar are its members.

A separate search committee constituted for selection of VC for CU Jammu is headed by VC University of Lucknow, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai as its chairman while Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Rakesh Sehgal and VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Karta Prof. Ravindar Kumar Sinha are its members.

The previous panel was quashed by the Chancellor of the University after a panel of candidates was submitted to him for final selection of the names for the VC post of CU Srinagar as well as Jammu.

The charge of VC CU Srinagar and CU Jammu has been given to VC KU Prof. Talat Ahmad and VC JU, Prof. Manoj Dhar as additional charge.

An official said the committee will hold interaction with the shortlisted candidates after scrutinizing the applications. Later a panel of candidates will be submitted to the Chancellor for his approval for appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University.

“It is expected that the process will be completed within this month or February first week,” the official said.