55 complete quarantine period, discharged

At least 55 persons who were shifted into administrative quarantine were discharged after successfully completing their quarantine period.

The supervising officers oversaw their discharge and transportation to their respective homes.

The persons like all others before them were under thorough medical supervision throughout their quarantine period and were discharged after clearance from doctors and health authorities.

A total of 1985 persons have been discharged from administrative quarantine so far after successfully completing the required quarantine in Srinagar.