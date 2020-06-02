Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 1:43 AM

6 gamblers arrested, stake money seized: Police

Representational Pic
Police on Tuesday said it arrested six gamblers from a gambling site here and seized the stake money.

A statement said a police party from police station Nishat raided the gambling site at Ishber following an input about gambling activities and held six gamblers.

The statement said the officers also seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 1.44 lakh from the gamblers. “They have been arrested and shifted to police station Nishat where they remain in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No. 68/2020) has been registered at the police station and further investigation initiated.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding crimes in their neighbourhood, with local police units,” said the statement.

