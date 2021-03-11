6 houses gutted at Nawab Bazar

Six houses were gutted in a fire incident at Nawab Bazar area here in wee hours today.

Reports said the fire started from a house around 4.30 am and engulfed adjoining structures. Six houses were gutted in the incident. Locals and personnel from Fire and Emergency department controlled the fire. Reports said the fire was caused due to short circuit in one of the houses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told local news agency KNO that all the 13 affected families were provided Rs ten thousand each today after a team of the administration visited the spot.

He said that Rs one lakh each will be provided to them within two days. He said a total of Rs 2.5 lakhs will be provided to each affected family soon.

Meanwhile, National Conference senior leader and Former Speaker JK Legislative Assembly Mubarak Gul has expressed grief over the incident and urged the authorities to help the affected families.