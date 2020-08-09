Srinagar, Today's Paper
August 9, 2020

6 shops gutted in Maisuma blaze

Altaf Bukhari demands compensation to victims
August 9, 2020

Six shops were gutted in a fire incident at Maisuma here in wee hours on Sunday.

Reports said fire emanated from a shop and engulfed adjoining five shops, following which fire extinguishers rushed to the spot to control the fire.

“I have lost everything. Goods worth Rs 60 lakhs in my shop were destroyed in the blaze,” said Tahir Ahmad Jan, proprietor of New Look shop dealing with car accessories. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the matter. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari expressed shock and grief over the fire incident.

In a statement, Bukhari asked the district administration to immediately assess the damages and disburse the ex-gratia relief to the fire victims. He also expressed solidarity with the fire-affected shopkeepers and appealed to locals of Maisuma to observe caution in order to prevent such mishaps in future.

Bukhari said localities like Maisuma, Saraibala and Gonikhan in Amirakadal constituency were congested making them prone to such fire incidents.

“I have time and again appealed locals of these areas to take utmost precautions in order to prevent such mishaps which cause huge damages to the properties and at times, consume precious lives,” Bukhari said.

