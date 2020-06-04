Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 2:00 PM

60-year-old Srinagar man dies; J&K Covid19 tally now 35

“He died today (at CD hospital). He had pleural effusion,” Dr Tak said.
Representational Pic
: A 60-year-old man from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died of Covid-19 on Thursday, becoming the eighth Srinagar resident and 35th in Jammu and Kashmir to die of the novel Coronavirus disease.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, told news agency GNS that the sexagenarian was referred from SMHS hospital here two days ago after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 35. So far Srinagar district with eight deaths due to the virus has highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla 7, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, two each from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Kupwara Doda and Udhampur.

